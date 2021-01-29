Elroy felon facing firearm and drug charges after incident in New Lisbon parking lot

An Elroy man is facing charges for drugs and firearms after allegedly threatening another person in a New Lisbon gas station parking lot.
Cory Birch, 33, of Elroy is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; misdemeanor obstructing an officer, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Birch has a prior conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional six years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:10 a.m. Nov. 6, Deputy Jarett Taylor was dispatched to the Kwik Trip in New Lisbon for suspicious activity. The caller stated two males were in a hatch back parked near the gas station, and one of the males had a handgun on his lap.
Taylor requested Chief Tony Green of the Elroy Police Department respond with him. Upon arrival Taylor spoke with two individuals in the vehicle, a male and female. The driver was identified as Franciene Sugden and the passenger as Cory Birch.
Birch told Taylor they had no weapons and said they could search the car. Taylor asked if he could search the car while looking at both individuals, and Sugden said he could not because the car did not belong to her. When told she could still give consent if she wished, Sugden declined to consent to a search.
A records search of Sugden’s and Birch’s licenses revealed Sugden had a suspended license and Birch a valid license. After being told she could not drive, the individuals switched seats in the car and Taylor and Green left the scene.
After a short time dispatch received another call stating that the same vehicle was back at the gas station. Upon arrival, Taylor saw Birch at the passenger door of another vehicle speaking to an occupant of that vehicle.
Birch stated he was trying to get $80 owed to him. Due to the calls involving a firearm Taylor patted Birch down for weapons.
The two occupants of the second vehicle said they went to the gas station to get chocolate milk. Birch stated one of the occupants told him to come to town so he could be paid his money, but the occupant was now “playing games.”
One of the individuals showed Taylor a picture with a handgun in someone’s hand near the center console of a vehicle. From the picture Taylor could tell the person holding the gun was in the driver’s seat. In the picture the center console had a green aluminum can in it, which Taylor confirmed matched a green aluminum can in the center console of the car where Birch was last seen in the driver’s seat.
When asked about the gun, Birch denied having any gun, looked at the back seat of the car, and told Taylor he could search the car. When told Taylor saw a picture of the gun, Birch said it was an old picture and that it was a BB gun, not a “real” gun. Birch again stated Taylor could search the car.
Taylor asked if he could search Birch, which agitated Birch because Birch said Taylor already searched his person. When asked what the money was for, Birch said he did not want to say, but it occurred a “long, long time ago.”
A search of Birch revealed a small baggie rolled up and put in a straw. Birch said it was “some sort of dope.” A later test showed a positive result for methamphetamine weighing 0.4 grams. A “one hitter” for smoking marijuana was found in Birch’s pocket.
Sugden was asked to step out of the vehicle and searched. Taylor found a cigarette box in her pocket which contained a glass pipe and a substance that appeared to be marijuana. Asked where the gun was, Sugden said she did not know and had not seen a gun.
A search of the car found a bag on the floor where Sugden was sitting, inside of which were numerous handgun rounds. Both Sugden and Birch denied owning the bag.
Birch was placed under arrest for possession of meth. Birch asked and was granted permission to place some items in the vehicle. Birch took a “long time” to place the items in the vehicle. He then removed some articles of clothing and sat in the vehicle. While in the vehicle he grabbed the bag of bullets.
Taylor told Birch to exit the vehicle but Birch ignored him. Taylor grabbed the back of his sweatshirt and began assisting Birch out of the vehicle when Birch entered the driver’s seat again and reached towards the back seat. Taylor removed Birch from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.
Green transported Birch to the Juneau County Jail. Once Birch was removed from the scene, Sugden was again asked about the gun. She said she had seen it in the past, but not during that day.
Another search of the car located a handgun in the back seat with one round in the chamber and a loaded magazine. Sugden was placed under arrest and later charged with misdemeanors.
Birch is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
