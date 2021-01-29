Elroy felon facing firearm and drug charges after incident in New Lisbon parking lot

Birch told Taylor they had no weapons and said they could search the car. Taylor asked if he could search the car while looking at both individuals, and Sugden said he could not because the car did not belong to her. When told she could still give consent if she wished, Sugden declined to consent to a search.

A records search of Sugden’s and Birch’s licenses revealed Sugden had a suspended license and Birch a valid license. After being told she could not drive, the individuals switched seats in the car and Taylor and Green left the scene.

After a short time dispatch received another call stating that the same vehicle was back at the gas station. Upon arrival, Taylor saw Birch at the passenger door of another vehicle speaking to an occupant of that vehicle.

Birch stated he was trying to get $80 owed to him. Due to the calls involving a firearm Taylor patted Birch down for weapons.

The two occupants of the second vehicle said they went to the gas station to get chocolate milk. Birch stated one of the occupants told him to come to town so he could be paid his money, but the occupant was now “playing games.”