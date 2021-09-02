Elroy man arrested for 4th OWI following chase

An Elroy man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing from police while drinking in his vehicle.
Robert Nelson, 40, of Elroy is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of the OWI and bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 28 Deputy Danica Gordon observed a truck with a light bar on the frill operating in the town of Plymouth. Gordon knew the operator of the truck to be Robert Nelson, who has a revoked driving status, and could see a single male occupant in the truck. Nelson was known to Gordon from past professional contacts, and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office had recently received a “tip” that Nelson was frequently consuming alcohol at a Plymouth bar then driving home drunk.
Gordon activated her emergency lights and attempted to initiate a stop, but Nelson sped up and continued toward his residence. Gordon activated her emergency siren as Nelson was not stopping, but Nelson still did not pull over.
Nelson reached his residence and pulled into his yard and then drove around to the back side of the residence. Gordon parked in the driveway and walked to the back of the residence where Nelson had exited his vehicle and observed Nelson holding a can, which upon seeing Gordon he threw into the yard.
Asked what he was doing, Nelson stated he was just going home and did not know why he did not stop. After being told Gordon knew Nelson saw her because Nelson sped up and did not stop after seeing Gordon, Nelson again stated he did not stop because he was getting home. Gordon told Nelson they were going to walk up to her vehicle.
As Nelson spoke he emitted a very strong odor of intoxicating beverage from his breath and his speech was slow and slurred. Asked where he was coming from, Nelson said Cheese Factory Road. Nelson stated he had “not too many” when asked how much he had to drink.
Nelson agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests. During the tests Gordon observed 15 clues indicating Nelson was intoxicated.
After the tests Gordon asked Nelson what he was doing on Cheese Factory Road, to which Nelson replied he was working. Asked again what he had to drink, Nelson said he was drinking beer and did not give an estimate of how many drinks. Nelson stated he frequently parks his car in his yard, though Gordon noted she had always seen Nelson’s vehicle parked in the driveway or across the street.