Elroy man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly blowing .35% after drive through downtown Mauston

Fish stated the reason for the stop and asked for Nelson’s identification. It took Nelson over a minute to remove his identification from his wallet. When asked what took him so long to stop, Nelson said “I figured I’d pull into a parking lot,” and that “I haven’t done anything wrong, well.”

After Nelson provided his identification, Fish explained to Nelson he would be checking to ensure Nelson was safe to operate a motor vehicle. Nelson ignored Fish and said he was going to walk to a nearby residence.

Asked how much he had to drink, Nelson said he did not know but his last drink was after the previous interaction with Fish that ended 20 minutes prior to the traffic stop. Asked to perform standard field sobriety tests, Nelson refused twice and asked Fish to “be nice to him and let him walk home.”

Fish was aware Nelson had a 0.02 percent blood alcohol level restriction. Nelson was placed under arrest.

At the jail, Nelson stated he would not agree to a chemical test of his blood. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.35 percent blood alcohol level. A warrant was issued for the blood draw.

Nelson is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.