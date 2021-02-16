Elroy man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly blowing .35% after drive through downtown Mauston

An Elroy man is charged with his fourth OWI after allegedly driving through downtown Mauston with a 0.35 percent blood alcohol level.
Robert Nelson, 40, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - fourth offense, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 2, Officer Blake Fish was dispatched to a Mauston gas station for a report of three males arguing and about to fight.
Fish met with Robert Nelson and two other males. Nelson appeared intoxicated with slurred and slow speech, an odor of alcohol coming from his person, unsteady balance and watery, glassy and bloodshot eyes. Nelson’s truck was parked next to the gas station.
The initial incident ended with the three individuals being separated.
At about 2:09 a.m. Fish was on patrol when he observed Nelson leave the gas station and travel east on East State Street, with the truck Nelson was in having an audibly loud exhaust. Fish attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Nelson did not stop immediately, instead traveling about four blocks before pulling into a bar parking lot and exiting the vehicle and walking towards Fish.
Fish stated the reason for the stop and asked for Nelson’s identification. It took Nelson over a minute to remove his identification from his wallet. When asked what took him so long to stop, Nelson said “I figured I’d pull into a parking lot,” and that “I haven’t done anything wrong, well.”
After Nelson provided his identification, Fish explained to Nelson he would be checking to ensure Nelson was safe to operate a motor vehicle. Nelson ignored Fish and said he was going to walk to a nearby residence.
Asked how much he had to drink, Nelson said he did not know but his last drink was after the previous interaction with Fish that ended 20 minutes prior to the traffic stop. Asked to perform standard field sobriety tests, Nelson refused twice and asked Fish to “be nice to him and let him walk home.”
Fish was aware Nelson had a 0.02 percent blood alcohol level restriction. Nelson was placed under arrest.
At the jail, Nelson stated he would not agree to a chemical test of his blood. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.35 percent blood alcohol level. A warrant was issued for the blood draw.
Nelson is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.