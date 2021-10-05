Elroy man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, false imprisonment

An Elroy man is facing charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim and battery after allegedly chaining a woman in a Wonewoc residence and forcing intercourse.
Kyle Puhl, 32, of Elroy is charged with felony second degree sexual assault, repeater and domestic abuse; felony kidnapping, repeater and domestic abuse; felony intimidation of a victim, repeater and domestic abuse; felony false imprisonment, repeater and domestic abuse; four counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, repeater; misdemeanor battery, repeater and domestic abuse; misdemeanor criminal damage to property, repeater and domestic abuse; and misdemeanor resisting an officer, repeater.
If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for both the sexual assault charge and kidnapping charges; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the intimidation charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the false imprisonment charge and each count of bail jumping; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the flee or elude an officer charge.
As Puhl has a previous conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to and additional two years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:03 p.m. July 3, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call from a male who believed a woman was being held hostage at a residence in Wonewoc by Kyle Puhl. Deputy Todd Green responded to the residence but did not observe anyone outside, though he noted he had seen Puhl operating a four wheeler earlier in the week that was not at the property.
Green continued to Puhl’s parents’ house on the same road and spoke to Puhl’s parents, who stated Puhl was driving the four wheeler as his means of transportation. The vehicle was not at the property. After returning to Puhl’s property and knocking on both the house and cabin doors with no response, Green returned to Puhl’s parents’ residence and asked for and was granted permission to search a cabin they own in Monroe County where Puhl was known to hide from law enforcement in previous incidents.
After checking the Monroe County residence, where Green observed it appeared no had been there recently, Green was informed by dispatch that a woman had come out of the woods on Highway O in the town of Plymouth where she told a property owner she was being held against her will and escaped. The property owner stated a male had driven by on a four wheeler matching the description Green had observed Puhl operating earlier in the week.
Green attempted to catch up to the four wheeler which he was told was heading towards Elroy. Dispatch informed Green the victim stated Puhl was heading to her son’s residence to harm him. Green was unable to locate Puhl at the son’s residence, but made contact with the son.
The son stated his mother told him to call the cops if she did not return home by 4 p.m. as Puhl would we holding her against her will if she did not return. She went to Puhl’s residence to get clothes and other miscellaneous items. He stated Puhl and his mother had been having issues since June 29.
After speaking with the son Green returned to Puhl’s parents’ house and asked to search the residence. They agreed to allow Green to search the residence and entered with Green behind them, where he observed a dog laying on a couch and a mattress along the floor with a rope to the left of it. The front door also had a screw which could be used to screw the door shut from the inside. Green was then informed he needed to exit the house because Puhl’s parents wanted him to have a search warrant. Green exited the residence, but advised law enforcement would remain at the residence to secure the scene while a search warrant was obtained.
A search warrant was obtained and Green began a search of the residence. In addition to previous observations, Green found chains and ropes located in the living room which the victim stated were used to tie her to a mattress. At the foot of the mattress there were screw holes in the floor. Several locks were located in the residence and one of the screws in the floor had a pipe strap and padlock attached.
The victim’s vehicle had damage to the windshield, which the victim said occurred when she tried to leave and Puhl threw a spare tire against the windshield to prevent the victim from leaving.
Deputy Danica Gordon interviewed the victim, who stated Puhl had chained her for about a week. She had multiple cuts, bruises and ligature marks on her body. The victim stated she did not know what day it was, and that Puhl had physically and sexually assaulted her.
After being treated for her injuries at the hospital Gordon again made contact with the victim, where she gave additional details of her relationship with Puhl and his actions during the prior two weeks. The victim attempted to leave at numerous points but Puhl did not allow her to leave, using force to ensure she did not leave. The victim was able to leave eventually, but when she returned to gather her belongings Puhl tied her to the mattress and told her she would never leave again.
The victim was able to escape after Puhl’s mother came and knocked on the door and said the cops were coming. Puhl forced the victim on the four wheeler and drove up a hill to watch for the police. He eventually pushed her off the four wheeler and pushed it into the woods, during which she was able ro run away.
At about 1:25 p.m. July 4 Deputy Tyler Brown was traveling on Highway 80 in the town of Fountain when he observed Puhl operating the four wheeler. He initiated a stop but Puhl continued driving, looking back at Brown multiple times and eventually driving through a ditch and into a hay field. Despite initially eluding law enforcement, Brown eventually observed Puhl running through a field and was able to drive close to Puhl. Once Brown got close Puhl surrendered and obeyed all commands leading to apprehension.