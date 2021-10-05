Elroy man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, false imprisonment

The son stated his mother told him to call the cops if she did not return home by 4 p.m. as Puhl would we holding her against her will if she did not return. She went to Puhl’s residence to get clothes and other miscellaneous items. He stated Puhl and his mother had been having issues since June 29.

After speaking with the son Green returned to Puhl’s parents’ house and asked to search the residence. They agreed to allow Green to search the residence and entered with Green behind them, where he observed a dog laying on a couch and a mattress along the floor with a rope to the left of it. The front door also had a screw which could be used to screw the door shut from the inside. Green was then informed he needed to exit the house because Puhl’s parents wanted him to have a search warrant. Green exited the residence, but advised law enforcement would remain at the residence to secure the scene while a search warrant was obtained.

A search warrant was obtained and Green began a search of the residence. In addition to previous observations, Green found chains and ropes located in the living room which the victim stated were used to tie her to a mattress. At the foot of the mattress there were screw holes in the floor. Several locks were located in the residence and one of the screws in the floor had a pipe strap and padlock attached.