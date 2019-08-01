An Elroy man is under arrest for sexual assault and false imprisonment after allegedly forcing a woman staying at his residence to expose herself and then texting a picture of her without consent.
Karl Jensen, 61, of Elroy is charged with felonies second degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm contrary to injunction, and misdemeanor post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent.
He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the false imprisonment charge; and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 13 Officer Robert Thompson was dispatched to the Valley Inn in Elroy for a sexual assault report. The reporting party, a woman hereafter referred to as victim 1, told the officer Karl Jensen forced her to expose her breasts, took a photo of her breasts, and put his mouth on her breasts on April 26 at Jensen’s Elroy residence.
Victim 1 told the officer she recently ended a relationship and was living at the Valley Inn when Jensen contacted her on Facebook April 2. They spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes, during which Jensen offered her a place to stay until she got paid. She took Jensen’s offer, and he picked her up. She stated that at no time during her stay with Jensen did she enter into a relationship with him, sexually or otherwise.
While staying at Jensen’s house, victim 1 stayed on a cot in the living room. Jensen’s wife passed away April 14, after which she claimed Jensen started to drink heavily and his behavior became “weirder.”
Jensen would text victim 1 asking when she was coming home and asking where she was. The behavior made her nervous and uncomfortable, which led to victim 1 on April 24 asking a friend if she could stay with her, but the friend did not reply.
On April 25 Jensen came home from a bar a got out a .38 revolver and looked around the room, but did not threaten victim 1 with it or point it at her. He then took the revolver upstairs and left again for the bar. Victim 1 again contacted her friend asking if she could stay with her, since Jensen had a gun, but the friend said she needed to ask her husband and the husband had not answered yet.
Victim 1 was readying to leave the house on April 26 when Jensen came home and asked where she was going, placing himself between her and the front door. Jensen told her, in a profane manner, that she should have sex with him. She told Jensen no, to which Jensen replied she could not leave unless he took a picture of her breasts.
Jensen was very intoxicated at the time, and victim 1 stated she did not know what Jensen would do, so she agreed to let him take a picture. She stated she was scared because Jensen had a gun out the previous night, and felt she had no choice but to take the picture so she could leave.
Jensen pushed her against the wall, lifted up her shirt and bra, and put his mouth and tongue on her breasts. She kneed Jensen in the groin, left the house, and went to a friend’s house to spend the night.
On April 27, Jensen texted her asking where she was, claiming he was drunk and did not remember leaving the bar the previous night, and asking if she was home when he got home. She did not respond to any texts.
Jensen called her at about 6:37 p.m. stating he was going to Sportsman’s Bar to eat, after which she waited a few minutes then went to the house to dry clothes, take a shower, and then eat. She called several friends looking for a place to stay, to which one replied that she could spend the night.
She texted Jensen saying she was staying at a friend’s house and would be back the following day. Jensen replied the he was sorry if he did something, and he was sticking to beer. She replied that they were having a bonfire, which she said was just in case she could not find a place to stay the following night.
Jensen texted back saying the previous day was a bad day because he brought his wife’s ashes home, and if he did something, he was sorry. She texted back that Jensen had requested she perform sexual favors with another person for drugs, and she was “done.”
On May 13, victim 1 received a text from a friend saying she got a photo from Jensen of her exposing her breasts. Two pictures were shown with text below calling her an obscenity, stating the way she looked in the picture is why she was kicked out, and saying she asked him to take the picture but looked like she was forced to take the picture.
Victim 1 stated she was worried Jensen may have sent the picture to other people, and filled out a written statement. The bra was taken as evidence by the police.
On May 21 a warrant was executed at Jensen’s residence for DNA swabs and electronic communications devices. Thompson interviewed Jensen outside the residence while officers conducted a search of the residence.
Jensen admitted to having a .38 revolver that he found in his wife’s belongings, and he was aware he could not have a gun because he has an active restraining order against him. He stated that he gave the gun to his daughter a few weeks prior, and he did not have the gun in front of victim 1. He claimed he did not force himself on victim 1, and she asked for the pictures to be taken to stop another person from harassing her for sex. He admitted to sending the pictures to a woman, but claimed he did so to prove he did not assault victim 1.
Jensen is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
