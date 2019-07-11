An Elroy man is looking at his eighth operating while intoxicated offense after being pulled over in Lemonweir, Juneau County.
William Konemann, 59, of Elroy, is charged with felony operating while intoxicated – eighth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:41 p.m. June 29, Deputy Matthew Bourgeois was dispatched to Highway 12/16 in Lyndon Station after receiving a report of a yellow Pontiac Sunfire headed from Lyndon Station to Mauston “all over the road.”
Bourgeois located the vehicle traveling west on Highway O at about 11:48 p.m. He followed the vehicle for about two miles, during which he watched the vehicle cross the center line twice. The deputy activated his lights, after which the vehicle jerked to the side and then came to a stop.
Bourgeois approached the vehicle and identified the driver as William Konemann. Konemann asked several times why it took so long for the deputy to pull him over, to which the deputy explained that he pulled Konemann over after he observed Konemann crossing the center line.
Asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, Konemann supplied the driver’s license but then shuffled through papers and handed the deputy a piece of paper with Bank of Mauston writing on it, saying “I think this is it.”
The deputy could smell intoxicants emanating from Konemann, and Konemann’s eyes appeared red and glassy. Asked if he had anything to drink, Konemann said “Sure, I was in Lyndon.”
Bourgeois asked Konemann to exit the vehicle and sit on the front bumper. As he was preparing to conduct field sobriety tests, Konemann told the deputy “You know I am not going to pass it.”
Konemann did not pass the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, and said he was unable to do a one leg stand test.
During the walk and turn test, Konemann was unable to get into the starting position, stumbled multiple times while standing, and stumbled towards the center of the road at one point, causing the deputy to halt the test until a truck passed.
Konemann was placed under arrest and transported to the jail, where he consented to a blood draw.
Konemann is currently out of jail on a $1,500 cash bond. He is scheduled for an initial appearance July 24 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
