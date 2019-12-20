Elroy pair facing drug, child neglect charges for allegedly maintaining a roach-infested drug house

An Elroy man and woman are charged with child neglect and multiple drug related crimes after police executed a search warrant at their home.
Melynda Link, 33, of Elroy is charged with felonies maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanors neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
Timothy Roggenbauer, 35, of Elroy is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanors neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony drug trafficking place charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 19, Elroy Police Chief Tony Green obtained a search warrant for a residence on Western Avenue in Elroy.
Green and Officer Brandon Arenz, with assistance from Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch, Sergeant Micheal Sturek, Detective Richard Lueneberg, Officer Brian Rabbe, Officer Ryan Myer, New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker, and Juneau County Deputies Brian Bader, Debbie Leque, and Robb Pfaff, executed the warrant at about 1:06 p.m.
Prior to executing the warrant, Deputy Greg Jessen and Green observed a young child leave the residence and walk down the street. Green called Juneau County Child Protective Services, who stated they would send out a worker while officers executed the warrant.
Walker knocked on the front door, which swung open while knocking, and announced “Police, Search Warrant.” Inside, officers observed Melynda Link come out of the bedroom. One other individual was found in the residence while officers cleared the rest of the house. The other individual told officers the child who left the residence was her youngest child, who left to go to the library.
In searching the residence, officers observed pipes used for smoking marijuana, a brown wooden box containing additional containers, and a Ziploc baggie containing a green bud style substance that later tested positive for marijuana. Inside Link’s purse, Green located a plastic straw used for snorting cocaine and cellophane wrapping, which contained a pill marked M365. A pill search identified the pill as Hydrocodone Bitartrate, a schedule II narcotic.
Zilisch and Sturek searched the dresser drawers in the bedroom, where they observed several cockroaches in the drawers with clothing. After finding a large infestation of cockroaches in the bedroom, officers paused the search to put on hazmat suits before continuing to search the residence.
Cockroaches and other insects were found between the mattress and box spring of the bed, and under the box spring. A refrigerator in the bedroom was full of live and dead cockroaches.
The kitchen refrigerator contained additional cockroaches in both the refrigerator and freezer portions. The freezer portion had food exposed in open plastic, and live and dead cockroaches were on the door frame of the freezer door. Cockroaches were also found in the kitchen cupboards. A second stand alone freezer was completely frosted over, with the use of a hammer or other tool required to separate the food from the ice.
Several locations in the home had large quantities of dog and cat excrement on the floor. Animal feces were found on the bed of a juvenile living in the residence.
Link was arrested at the home and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
After leaving the home, Arenz, Walker, and Green went to Timothy Roggenbauer’s place of employment. They asked for Roggenbauer to come up to the from, where he was placed in custody and then transported to the Juneau county Jail.
Link is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Roggenbauer is scheduled for a plea hearing May 5 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.