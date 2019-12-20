Elroy pair facing drug, child neglect charges for allegedly maintaining a roach-infested drug house

Cockroaches and other insects were found between the mattress and box spring of the bed, and under the box spring. A refrigerator in the bedroom was full of live and dead cockroaches.

The kitchen refrigerator contained additional cockroaches in both the refrigerator and freezer portions. The freezer portion had food exposed in open plastic, and live and dead cockroaches were on the door frame of the freezer door. Cockroaches were also found in the kitchen cupboards. A second stand alone freezer was completely frosted over, with the use of a hammer or other tool required to separate the food from the ice.

Several locations in the home had large quantities of dog and cat excrement on the floor. Animal feces were found on the bed of a juvenile living in the residence.

Link was arrested at the home and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

After leaving the home, Arenz, Walker, and Green went to Timothy Roggenbauer’s place of employment. They asked for Roggenbauer to come up to the from, where he was placed in custody and then transported to the Juneau county Jail.

Link is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Roggenbauer is scheduled for a plea hearing May 5 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

