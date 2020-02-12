Elroy traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Necedah woman and Tomah man

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:01 p.m. Dec. 26, Officer Brandon Arenz initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling east on Franklin Street in Elroy with no taillights.

Arenz approached the vehicle on the passenger side and made contact with the driver, later identified as Christina Zieler, informing her the reason for the stop was no illumination on the taillights. Zieler stated she knew about the lights, and had attempted to fix them earlier in the day.

Asked for her license and proof of insurance, Zieler stated she did not have her driver’s license with her. She stated the car was her vehicle, and it was registered in her name. Asked for her name, Zieler gave a false name. She also gave a false address and date of birth, with her passenger, later identified as Steven Champney, having to tell her the address.

During questioning Arenz noted Zieler would look away while answering, appeared unsure of her answers, and stuttered while giving him answers. When Arenz returned to his squad car to run the information given by the driver he learned that all of the information was false.