Elroy woman charged after allegedly passing out in car with meth in Mauston backyard

An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.

Jordan Martozie, 30, of Elroy is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:35 p.m., May 20, Sergeant Brandon Arenz was dispatched to a residence on Blass Street in Mauston for a report of an unknown female in the rear of the yard passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival he identified Jordan Martozie by her Wisconsin driver’s license as she exited the vehicle.

Arenz spoke with the property owner. The property owner stated that upon arriving home the property owner discovered a female passed out in the vehicle in the back yard, at which point law enforcement was contacted.

Martozie stated a friend of hers was at the residence so she drove to the home to hangout and remove her property. Asked about drug use, Martozie said she had used methamphetamine three weeks prior but was now clean.

