Elroy woman charged after allegedly passing out in car with meth in Mauston backyard

An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.
Jordan Martozie, 30, of Elroy is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:35 p.m., May 20, Sergeant Brandon Arenz was dispatched to a residence on Blass Street in Mauston for a report of an unknown female in the rear of the yard passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival he identified Jordan Martozie by her Wisconsin driver’s license as she exited the vehicle.
Arenz spoke with the property owner. The property owner stated that upon arriving home the property owner discovered a female passed out in the vehicle in the back yard, at which point law enforcement was contacted.
Martozie stated a friend of hers was at the residence so she drove to the home to hangout and remove her property. Asked about drug use, Martozie said she had used methamphetamine three weeks prior but was now clean.
Arenz requested consent to search the vehicle and Martozie declined as she said there was “a bunch” of property in the vehicle that did not belong to her. After refusing she changed to saying Arenz could search the vehicle, but she did not know what was in the vehicle because several other people used the car. Martozie stated a bag and purse belonged to her.
Martozie granted consent for a search of the bag. After searching the bag Arenz told her “if she had a pipe or any other paraphernalia he would only write her a citation and not take her to jail.” Martozie then identified a bag in the vehicle and told Arenz “if there was anything it was in that bag.”
A search of the bag revealed a pipe Arenz identified through training and experience to be used for smoking methamphetamine, along with a case with a glass pipe and burnt residue and two cleaning rods.
Arenz told Martozie he was going to search through the rest of the vehicle. During the search a loaded needle with a clear liquid was found under the passenger seat, a test of which gave a positive result for methamphetamine. Other paraphernalia found in the vehicle included three butane torches, a rubber tie off and empty needles.
Martozie was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Martozie is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.