An Elroy woman is facing eight drug counts and a maximum sentence of up to 44 years in prison after a police search of her home.
Rachel Murry, 34, of Elroy is charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of a controlled substance – second and subsequent offense; possession of THC – second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanors possession of a controlled substance, repeater; possess/illegally obtain prescription, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
She faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the five felony counts. As Murry has a prior conviction for felony manufacture/deliver THC within a five-year period from this arrest, she faces a possible additional four years in prison for each felony count with a repeater modifier and up to two additional years in prison for each misdemeanor with a repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:25 p.m. Aug. 16 police executed a warrant for a home on Railroad Street in Elroy. Members of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, and Elroy Police Department assisted in the execution of the warrant.
Inside the home was Rachel Murry and her two juvenile children. Murry was escorted from the property and placed in a squad car, where she was read her Miranda rights. She agreed to speak with Officer Brandon Arenz.
Murry was asked what type of illegal substances or equipment were in the home, to which she replied she “may have” some marijuana, a pipe, and a meth pipe. She denied having possession of or using any other illegal substances.
During the search of the residence, police found marijuana, 17.1 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of heroin, a glass pipe for marijuana, and a glass pipe for methamphetamine. All of the substances were tested using field testing kits, and tested positive for their respective substances.
Police also found suboxone strips, three vials of Dank Vape 93.74 percent THC cartridges, a grinder with the odor of marijuana, several other glass pipes, and a cardboard box with two glass pipes, an Aripiprazole pill, and a Vyvanse pill. All of the items police found were located in Murry’s bedroom, except for the MDMA which was located in a room off of the kitchen.
Murry was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. She is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
