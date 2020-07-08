Elroy woman, Dells man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, stereo equipment

At about 2:10 p.m. April 24, Green was notified by the Juneau County Communications Center that officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were at an address in Adams County and had located the vehicle, along with two suspects.

The two suspects, Dana Rardin and Albert Piccirillo, claimed to be from Florida. Rardin showed officers a Florida identification card, while a search of Piccirillo returned a non-extraditable warrant for burglary in Florida. According to an Adams County deputy, the vehicle was found with the pair at a residence where the Sheriff’s Office was investigating a potential burglary.

Green made contact with the victim to provide the location of the vehicle, and then called the Valley Inn Motel in Elroy to see if either Piccirillo or Rardin had stayed recently. The motel is located next to the business where the vehicle was taken from. Staff at the motel stated Rardin had rented a room for one night April 18.