Elroy woman, Dells man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, stereo equipment

An Elroy woman and Wisconsin Dells man are facing numerous theft related charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, stereo equipment and $300 boots from a parking lot in Elroy.
Dana Rardin, 31, of Elroy is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle without consent as a party to a crime, and two counts of misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime. If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Albert Piccirillo, 31, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle without consent as a party to a crime, and two counts of misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:06 a.m. April 23, Elroy Police Chief Tony Green was dispatched to an address in Elroy for a report of a stolen vehicle.
After arriving on scene he met with the reporting party, who stated a vehicle parked at a business at the address was taken without permission. The vehicle was unlocked with keys hidden inside the vehicle, and was last seen April 20. Once Green finished taking the victim’s statement he entered the stolen vehicle’s information in the Transaction Information for the Management of Enforcement system.
At about 2:10 p.m. April 24, Green was notified by the Juneau County Communications Center that officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were at an address in Adams County and had located the vehicle, along with two suspects.
The two suspects, Dana Rardin and Albert Piccirillo, claimed to be from Florida. Rardin showed officers a Florida identification card, while a search of Piccirillo returned a non-extraditable warrant for burglary in Florida. According to an Adams County deputy, the vehicle was found with the pair at a residence where the Sheriff’s Office was investigating a potential burglary.
Green made contact with the victim to provide the location of the vehicle, and then called the Valley Inn Motel in Elroy to see if either Piccirillo or Rardin had stayed recently. The motel is located next to the business where the vehicle was taken from. Staff at the motel stated Rardin had rented a room for one night April 18.
Green traveled to the Adams County location and observed the vehicle with the front doors open and hood up. Police informed him the vehicle was found in that condition. Piccirrill immediately requested an attorney when police arrived, while Rardin was “somewhat cooperative.” Both Rardin and Piccarillo were found with used needles in their pockets, and Rardin admitted to using heroin earlier in the day, according to the complaint.
The victim arrived on scene and notified police of the property in the vehicle belonging to the victim. An additional bag was found in the vehicle belonging to another party containing pay check stubs and income tax paperwork. According to the victim, a stereo speaker, amplifier and $300 hunting boots were no longer in the vehicle.
Rardin and Piccirillo were transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
On April 27, the party to whom the tax documents and pay stubs belonged made contact with police. The second victim resided at the motel, according to the victim’s statement to police, and had been absent the previous two weeks while working on a travel crew. The victim was unaware someone had taken the documents before being contacted by police, but upon the victim’s return to the motel the victim noticed a chair tipped over and a spare key missing.
Rardin is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Piccirillo is scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing Aug. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
