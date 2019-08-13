Police officers training nearby led to simple and convenient arrests after an attempted burglary at CarQuest in Wisconsin Dells, according to Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Baraboo resident Tonya M. Podoll, 41, and Jamie L. Price, 34, of Wisconsin Dells, both face felony charges of burglary to a dwelling and possession of burglary tools in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Since Thursday, Podoll has been held on a $2,500 cash bond, and Price has been held on a $200 cash bond, court records show.
Speaking during a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday, Brandner told county officials some of his deputies and police officers from other agencies were training Aug. 5 in Wyocena when they learned of the burglary attempt.
Brandner said help from citizen witnesses and the CarQuest employee combined with having the emergency response team already assembled and ready to assist contributed to quickly resolving an investigation.
Members of the team were dispatched to the scene to conduct a "practice search," Brandner said.
"One of the suspects said, 'Wow, you guys are really rolling deep today,'" Chief Deputy Greg Bisch told the Public Safety Committee.
According to a criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler responded Aug. 5 to W15192 Highway 16 in the town of Newport and saw other officers taking Price into custody after a reported burglary attempt.
Henriksen spoke to a CarQuest employee who said he arrived to the maintenance shed and noticed a man and woman inside. He also discovered a lock had been broken, according to the complaint.
“Several items were moved inside of the shed, and it was clear that the subjects had gone through the bins of tools he had, as well as a tool bag,” the complaint states.
At the scene, authorities also found a white car stolen from Lake Delton, according to the complaint.
At the Columbia County Jail, Podoll asked deputies how many people were arrested. Henriksen asked how many people were in the vehicle, and Podoll said three, including herself.
Public defense attorney Nick Dalla Santa is representing Podoll in Columbia County Circuit Court, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing for Podoll is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Price will appear at a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
