Fall River Police arrest man after high speed chase ends in Madison

FALL RIVER – A 24-year-old Madison man, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was taken into custody after a chase ended in Madison his vehicle crashing into a tree on East Washington Avenue.

According to a press release from the Fall River Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Main Street in the village of Fall River. The driver, who as later identified as Roberto M. Rodriguez–Sostre, provided false identification. It was later learned that he had a felony warrant for armed robbery.

During the traffic stop, Rodriguez–Sostre refused to comply with officers and began reaching downward to the floor area of the vehicle, where a loaded handgun was recovered on the driver side floor.

“Officers advised the suspect to stop and he refused to comply, with the officer’s commands and an officer deployed his Taser,” according to the press release. “The driver immediately fled at a high rate of speed. Officers began to purse the vehicle northbound on South Main Street and the driver refused to stop exceeding the posted speed limit and turned onto South Street. During the pursuit, the suspect pulled over and let two juveniles out of the vehicle on the side of the road. Both juveniles were checked out by EMS and are safe.”