Father charged for leaving gun unattended in Portage 2-year-old self-inflicted shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Police Department has filed a summons in Columbia County Circuit Court to the father of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the leg April 27, Detective Lt. Dan Garrigan said Monday.

Christopher E. Martinez, 24, of Portage, faces a misdemeanor charge of recklessly keeping a loaded firearm within reach or easy access of a child under 14.

The self-inflicted, “serious” gunshot wound happened around noon April 27 at a residence in the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street in Portage. When officers arrived, they found a parent trying to care for the wound on the child’s leg. The gun, which Garrigan described as an automatic-type pistol, was recovered by authorities.

The pistol was left in a bedroom unattended, where the 2-year-old could easily access it, Garrigan said, adding that the trigger was not locked and it was not in a case of any kind.

The child was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, but later transported via Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison. Garrigan said a day later that the child had undergone more than one surgery the day of the shooting and was likely to require more procedures.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12. He faces up to nine months in jail and fines up to $10,000 for the charge.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.