A man accused of starving his two sons in a Reedsburg fasting case, leading to the death of one of them in September 2018, has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko found Kehinde Omosebi mentally unfit to stand trial Sept. 5 after a second psychiatric exam, according to online court records on Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
In May, the court ordered Omosebi, who originally is from Nigeria, to undergo a second psychiatric evaluation to further review his mental health after his attorney said Omosebi claimed both his sons were still alive, according to online court records. In March, the court ruled Omosebi competent to stand trial at a hearing after the first psychiatric exam.
Klicko ordered Omosebi to be committed to a mental health facility Sept. 6. The order is to be reviewed again in a year.
Omosebi faces two felony charges of child neglect after police discovered the emaciated body of his 15-year-old child in Omosebi's home. His 11-year-old also was found emaciated in the residence that reportedly had their home and little to no food and little furniture.
Authorities say the family participated in a weeks-long religious fast at Omosebi’s direction in order to receive a blessing from God with hopes to relocate from the area. The parents participated in the fast along with the children. Omosebi reported the death of his eldest son at the Reedsburg Police Station two days after his 15-year-old son died.
Omosebi’s wife, Titilayo, also was charged in the case and was sentenced to serve three years in prison in April.
