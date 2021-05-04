Female inmate with ‘medical concern’ dies at Green Lake County jail, authorities say

A female inmate with a “medical concern” died at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on Friday, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 8:34 p.m. Friday, Green Lake EMS was paged to the jail at 571 Highway A in Green Lake for a 43-year-old female inmate with a “medical concern,” Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a report.

Life-saving measures were performed by jail guards and EMS personnel but the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Vande Kolk said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Green Lake County Coroner’s Office, and state Department of Corrections, Vande Kolk said.

