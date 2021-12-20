Fight over Xbox leads to felony charge for Theresa Man

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Theresa man faces felony charges after getting in an argument with his brother over the weekend when he was asked to return an Xbox controller.
Timothy McCormick Jr. faces a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty on all counts, he could face up to four years in prison.
McCormick appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have direct or indirect contact with the victim. He shall not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a prescription or drug paraphernalia or be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers from the village of Theresa were sent to a home in Theresa on Friday at 4:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance complaint. A man reported that he was bleeding from his head after getting into a physical altercation with McDonald.
When police arrived, the victim was standing outside and fresh blood was observed on his head, arms, clothing and face. He had a gash above his eye and told the officers that he had lent his brother an Xbox controller and was attempting to get it back. According to the complaint, the man said that McCormick hit him in the face three times and then the victim grabbed McCormick around the neck in order to stop being attacked.
The man was transported to Aurora Medical Center Washington County for stitches.
McCormick had been placed in the police vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he could smell marijuana. The smell had not been present prior to McCormick being placed in the vehicle. McCormick admitted that he had a pipe and a marijuana baggie in his pocket. He also admitted to fighting with his brother.
The victim received five stitches.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on Jan. 27.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.