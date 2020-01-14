2 men face charges in separate Columbia County gunfire incidents

The complaint states the victim took a bowl of noodles into a bedroom where Mueller eventually walked in with a 45-caliber handgun and pressed it to the side of the victim’s head, causing him pain. The victim eventually pushed the gun away and hit Mueller over the head with his bowl of noodles. Mueller fell to the floor and the bowl shattered, cutting the victim’s hand.

Mueller and the victim reportedly wrestled over the gun and it went off during the struggle, possibly hitting the ceiling. The victim then hit Mueller over the head with the butt end of the gun and continued to hold it because he knew Mueller had more guns in the house.

Mueller admitted to being the one who pulled the trigger of the gun, the complaint states. He also admitted to being intoxicated and said he had confronted the male victim because the victim would eat large amounts of food in the home. A sheriff’s deputy noticed Mueller’s right index finger was turned at a 90-degree angle, which Mueller said happened because he had his finger inside the trigger guard as the gun was wrestled away from him. The deputy also noticed Mueller had lacerations above his eyebrow and in his hair. Mueller said he got the gun to intimidate the victim because he has only one arm and is unable to protect himself in any other way.