Fitchburg man arrested in Sauk Prairie for suspected drug possession, sales

A Fitchburg man signed a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after being charged with felony possession of up to 5 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell it and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Neftali Reyes, 21, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 13 years and fines up to $35,000 for the two charges.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Reyes was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in Sauk City by police officer Sethpatric Gritton of the Sauk Praire Police Department for allegedly having a brake light out on his vehicle.

When the officer spoke to Reyes and a front seat passenger, he reported in the complaint that there was the smell of burnt marijuana in the vehicle and asked Reyes if he could search the car. According to the complaint, Reyes said the officer could search the car, adding that the passenger smokes marijuana but there were no drugs in the vehicle. Reyes told the officer there was a handgun in the center console, which the officer found while searching the car.

