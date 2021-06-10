Fitchburg man facing 12 felonies after threatening to burn down house, high-speed chase through Juneau County

Th Adams County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing Christopher Duff because Duff had violated a no contact order during the night and had threatened to burn down the victim’s house.

The suspect vehicle passed Helixon at about 12:47 a.m. at 62 miles per hour. Helixon turned around to follow the vehicle when the vehicle took an abrupt right turn onto 21st Avenue. After Helixon turned around he activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not pull over and instead gained speed.

As the chase approached 50th Street, the vehicle tapped their breaks and then ignored the stop sign, turning east without stopping. On 50th Street the vehicle reached speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

The vehicle slowed slightly while turning onto 22nd Avenue but entered the east ditch. The vehicle hit a bump while leaving the roadway that nearly caused the vehicle to flip over before straightening out and reentering the road.

As the vehicle approached 49th Street, it again tapped their breaks and then ignored the stop sign, turning onto the street without stopping or using a turn signal. The vehicle again reached speed around 80 miles per hour. After the vehicle turned onto Highway HH, the vehicle reached speeds of about 90 miles per hour.