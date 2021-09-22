Fitchburg man facing three felony charges after threatening officers

A Fitchburg man is three felony charges in Columbia County after an altercation with Wisconsin Dells Police following an incident at a Dells bowling alley.

Shaun W. Smith, 39, Fitchburg, has been charged with two counts of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and one count of attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, all three are class H felonies.

At Smith’s initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon Judge W. Andrew Voigt set Smith’s cash bond at $500 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages and he is not allowed to have contact or be on the premise of Chalet Lanes in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was called to a disturbance after a witness saw Smith allegedly throw a napkin dispenser and a second witness asked Smith to leave the premise on Sept. 19.

When law enforcement arrived on Elm Street and placed Smith under arrest. Smith was placed in the backseat of a police vehicle when a member of law enforcement, identified as victim 1, put a spit mask on Smith after he had kicked and spat on the police vehicle.