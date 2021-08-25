Five arrested after drug raid at Blackhawk Manor home

Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a warrant out for their arrest.
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf in a press release said that officers went to 904 Moore St, and found multiple people engaging in illegal drug use, prompting them to gain a search warrant for the home. The Sauk County Drug Task Force aided in the execution of the warrant and arrested Rainelle M. Cheever, 36, of Portage; Thomas T. Fieber, 37, of Baraboo; Shane A. Luetkens, 52, of Baraboo; Tonya M. Podoll, 43, of Baraboo; and Keisha M. Vasquez, 32, of Wisconsin Dells.
Authorities allegedly found 78 grams of methamphetamine at an estimated value of $3,000 and three grams of heroin and fentanyl worth roughly $1,000 in illegal sale.
The five people were referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for charges, though none had been formally filed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Cheever was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to deliver meth and heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and six outstanding warrants. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge issued a bench warrant Aug. 16 for Cheever’s arrest after she didn’t show for her plea hearing in multiple cases, including one in which she was charged with delivering illegal articles to an inmate, violating state and county institution laws and possessing an illegally obtained prescription.
Fieber was arrested for obstructing an officer, violating his probation and due to an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Sauk County Court Commissioner Debra V. O’Rourke after Fieber failed to show for an initial appearance Aug. 11 after being charged with resisting or obstructing an officer. Luetkens was arrested for allegedly possessing meth.
Police arrested Podoll for allegedly violating her probation, while Vasquez was arrested for allegedly possessing meth and drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and having three outstanding warrants, the most recent issued in Juneau County Circuit Court after she was charged with contempt of court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.