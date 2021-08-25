Five arrested after drug raid at Blackhawk Manor home

Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a warrant out for their arrest.

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf in a press release said that officers went to 904 Moore St, and found multiple people engaging in illegal drug use, prompting them to gain a search warrant for the home. The Sauk County Drug Task Force aided in the execution of the warrant and arrested Rainelle M. Cheever, 36, of Portage; Thomas T. Fieber, 37, of Baraboo; Shane A. Luetkens, 52, of Baraboo; Tonya M. Podoll, 43, of Baraboo; and Keisha M. Vasquez, 32, of Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities allegedly found 78 grams of methamphetamine at an estimated value of $3,000 and three grams of heroin and fentanyl worth roughly $1,000 in illegal sale.

The five people were referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for charges, though none had been formally filed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.