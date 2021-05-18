Five arrested after Reedsburg drug raid

Five people were arrested after a midday raid Thursday on a Reedsburg residence which resulted in the discovery of more than 13 grams of illegal drugs, cash, paraphernalia and a gun, according to the Reedsburg Police Department.
Chief Patrick Cummings released a statement Tuesday outlining the joint operation between the Sauk County Drug Task Force and the county Emergency Response Team in which a search warrant was executed on a home in the 100 block of Laurel Street.
Those arrested included Benjamin C. Steinmetz, 31, Jillena M. Spink, 33, Katherine M. Smallwood, 34, Bradley R. Tackett, 27, and David A. Jahn, 49.
Jahn, of Baraboo, was arrested on a warrant issued by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock after Jahn failed to show up for an April 22 hearing in a case in which he is charged with felony operating while intoxicated in Lake Delton.
He appeared in court Friday via teleconferencing software, where his attorney told Screnock that Jahn had missed the proceeding for a job interview. A previous $1,000 signature bond was reinstated.
Steinmetz and Spink, both of Reedsburg, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling, possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Spink was also suspected of possessing heroin and child neglect.
Smallwood, of Baraboo, had been on probation after being charged with providing methamphetamine to another woman who had ended up partially paralyzed due to a medical condition after taking the drug in November 2019. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana, drug paraphernalia and for a probation hold.
Tackettt, of Reedsburg, was arrested for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.
According to the release from Cummings, more than 13 grams of heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana paraphernalia, money related to drugs and a firearm were found in the home after executing the warrant just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
The drug task force includes officers from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Reedsburg, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Lake Delton and Spring Green/Plain police departments.
According to online court records, none of the people arrested in the raid had been charged by Sauk County Circuit Court as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
