Five-day jury trial scheduled for Beaver Dam man accused of OWI homicide

SHEBOYGAN — A five-day jury trial was put on the Sheboygan County Circuit Court calendar for John Hammen, 59, who is charged as a result of a 2016 accident that led to the death of another Beaver Dam man.

Hammen, who owns the Johnny’s Lounge building on Madison Street, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The trial was scheduled for April 27 to May 1 with a motion hearing being scheduled on April 7.

Hammen is accused of crashing his 2001 Dodge Viper while driving more than 100 mph in Sheboygan County on Sept. 16, 2016. A passenger in his car, Freddie O. Nelson, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Hammen veered off the road at more than 100 mph on County Road SS, east of Wisconsin 28 in the Sheboygan County town of Sherman. The car struck a culvert and went airborne for more than 100 feet, landing in a grassy area and sliding into several trees.

Nelson had to be extracted from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He was transported by helicopter from the scene to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.