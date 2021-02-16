Fond du Lac man appears in court on charges of not returning to custody

JUNEAU – A Huber inmate who failed to remain at his GPS monitoring location at home in Fond du Lac was placed on a $50,000 cash bond Monday during an initial appearance in court on escape charges.

David Pirtle, who is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail, could face up to six additional years in jail if found guilty of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at the Dodge County Jail was advised by a program specialist on Jan. 29 that Pirtle, 50, was not in the location he was supposed to be doing while serving his sentence on GPS monitoring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pirtle had left his residence and was not available by telephone. Messages were left telling him to return to jail. According to the complaint, the GPS showed Pirtle had been at several private homes and gas stations.

He was located by the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and returned to jail.

Pirtle had been serving 180 days of a jail sentence as part of his sentence for his fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting an officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 25.