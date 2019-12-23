Fond du Lac man injured in wayside shooting off of Highway 41

TOWN OF LOMIRA – A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was transported by Theda Star to the Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report about the shooting around 7:10 p.m. They responded to the northbound wayside, N10048 Interstate 41 and found that a confrontation had occurred between a 22-year-old Kaukauna man and the Fond du Lac man. During the altercation, the 28-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with all individuals involved with this incident and the community has no reason to fear for safety because of the incident. This case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and no further details will be released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.