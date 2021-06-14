Fond du Lac man placed on $200,000 bail for alleged attack on health care worker at jail

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was placed on a $200,000 cash bond on Monday for multiple charges including taking a hostage while he was under 14 day quarantine after entering the Dodge County Jail.
Travis Bruemmer faces additional felony charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He could be sentenced to 82 years in prison if convicted of all the charges
Bruemmer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As a condition of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Bruemmer, who was being housed in the Dodge County Jail after being charged with felonies including robbery, was in contact with a health professional at Dodge County Jail May 19 when he attacked her. The health professional said Bruemmer had told her a day earlier that he did not feel he could make it through a 14-day quarantine in his cell alone. He also made multiple requests to be seen for medical conditions.
He was called out of his cell May 19 for his medications and to be examined. According to the criminal complaint, after the examination he asked to stay out of the cell for longer and made a comment about hurting himself. The health professional told Bruemmer she would have a mental health worker speak to him and he could stay out of his cell until she was done with charting. However Bruemmer allegedly attacked the woman from behind while she was charting. Bruemmer allegedly placed his arm around her neck and bent her arm behind her back and asked for the health professional’s keys.
The attack worsened after a correctional officer approached and the health professional lost consciousness. He also tried to punch at the correctional officer. Bruemmer still had his arm around the health professional’s neck when she woke up. Correctional officers were able to free her, but Bruemmer had cuts to her face, pain caused by her neck and arm being grabbed. She was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Bruemmer allegedly admitted to using methamphetamines and said he did not remember attacking the health professional. He said his last memory was leaving his cell to take a shower.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 22. .