Fond du Lac man placed on $200,000 bail for alleged attack on health care worker at jail

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was placed on a $200,000 cash bond on Monday for multiple charges including taking a hostage while he was under 14 day quarantine after entering the Dodge County Jail.

Travis Bruemmer faces additional felony charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He could be sentenced to 82 years in prison if convicted of all the charges

Bruemmer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As a condition of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Bruemmer, who was being housed in the Dodge County Jail after being charged with felonies including robbery, was in contact with a health professional at Dodge County Jail May 19 when he attacked her. The health professional said Bruemmer had told her a day earlier that he did not feel he could make it through a 14-day quarantine in his cell alone. He also made multiple requests to be seen for medical conditions.