Fond du Lac man placed on $30,000 cash bond for robbery and chases in Dodge County

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday for multiple felony charges including robbery with threat of force.

Travis Bruemmer is also charged with a felony count of intimidating a victim and two felony counts of fleeing/eluding an officer. If found guilty of all counts, he could face up to 32 years in prison.

Bruemmer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who set a $30,000 cash bond. As conditions of the bond, Bruemmer may not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Bruemmer was asking for gas and cigarettes while exclaiming that he wasn’t going back to jail to Lomira residents who saw his motorcycle driving through yards near Mary Lane Monday at 12:30 p.m. Lomira residents assisted a Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy in locating the route the motorcycle was traveling. The deputy observed the motorcycle traveling north on Highway 175 before turning west on Highway HH and rapidly accelerating.

