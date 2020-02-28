Fond du Lac teen found guilty of fleeing officers after auto theft

JUNEAU — An 18-year-old North Fond du Lac man was found guilty of a stealing vehicles during a September weekend that left one of the vehicles to be discovered in Beaver Dam Lake.
Kaden Solano pleaded no contest to driving or operating a vehicle without consent, fleeing or eluding an officer and bail jumping. Sciascia found Solano guilty on the trio of charges and dismissed but read into the record three additional charges against Solano.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld sentencing for the first two charges and placed Solano on probation for five years. He must serve 360 days in jail. He must pay $2,341 in restitution and court costs. He may not have contact or communication with the victim. He may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. He should attempt to get a valid license. In addition, a two year prison sentence was imposed and stayed.
Tyler Rodgers, also 18, from Fond du Lac, was also involved in the case and pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in November. Rodgers was placed on probation for two years with conditions that he pays $2,341 in restitution along with court costs. His record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
According to the criminal complaint, Waupun police pulled over a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Sept. 7 at 11:21 p.m. after getting a report that the vehicle had been stolen the morning of Sept. 6 from Beaver Dam. The officer followed the vehicle for several blocks and activated the emergency lights on the squad.
The occupants of the truck fled after the driver pulled over, but one of the passengers was seen walking away from the truck. The passenger said he was not the driver of the vehicle and there had been three others in the truck with Solano driving. Rodgers and another man who was identified to be in the truck were also found in the area. One of the men told police that Solano had told them the truck belonged to Rodgers’ uncle. However, after pulling over in Waupun, Solano had told them that the truck was stolen, and that they should run, police said. Rodgers was asked if he had driven the vehicle and denied doing so at first. According to the criminal complaint, he eventually admitted to driving the truck in Fond du Lac and Waupun.
Solano originally claimed that Rodgers had taken the vehicle and was driving it, but he changed his statement based off of the statements of the others in the vehicle.
Rodgers eventually admitted to taking two vehicles, including the Ford Escape that was taken from Fond du Lac and found in Beaver Dam Lake on Friday morning.
Solano allegedly told Waupun Police that Rodgers and he saw the Ford Escape in Fond du Lac unlocked with the keys in it and had driven it away.
