Fond du Lac teen found guilty of fleeing officers after auto theft

The occupants of the truck fled after the driver pulled over, but one of the passengers was seen walking away from the truck. The passenger said he was not the driver of the vehicle and there had been three others in the truck with Solano driving. Rodgers and another man who was identified to be in the truck were also found in the area. One of the men told police that Solano had told them the truck belonged to Rodgers’ uncle. However, after pulling over in Waupun, Solano had told them that the truck was stolen, and that they should run, police said. Rodgers was asked if he had driven the vehicle and denied doing so at first. According to the criminal complaint, he eventually admitted to driving the truck in Fond du Lac and Waupun.