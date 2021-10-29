Former AL. Ringling Brewery employees file lawsuit against owners alleging sexual assault, death threats

They told Bare of other instances of sexual assault. According to the complaint, “several workers” told police that Colossa had propositioned them to engage in sex with him and his wife. Others verified Colossa showed them photos of Barbara Vera Torres “in which she did not appear to be aware that her photograph was being taken.”

In the complaint, Bare accused Colossa of becoming increasingly abusive to the point of making a death threat against him in front of other workers. Attempts at mediation ended when the mediator suggested Colossa not visit the brewery and Colossa stopped participating.

The complaint alleges that Colossa fired Barbara Vera Torres for pushing back against the unwanted sexual advances and photos being shared without her consent. She asserts that she is owed more than $3,800 in overtime pay.

Bare accused Colossa of attempting to ruin his reputation after he and Horowitz fired Bare by telling the public that Bare stole from the company and lying to a fellow board member to have Bare removed as the vice president.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock granted a restraining order against Colossa filed by Bare in April. According to court records, this is the second restraining order filed against Colossa by a former employee.