Former Baraboo man charged with reckless homicide after Wilderness shooting

The woman told police that Conley exhibited jealousy in the past when he had been drinking. Upon parking near Conley’s car, the two men began arguing. The third man who had been out with them tried to separate them, but both Conley and Matthews pushed him away. The girlfriend told police she saw Matthews reach in the center console of his vehicle and pull a handgun from a case.

Initially, Matthews told police that Conley cut him on the upper arm and was taught in concealed carry classes that someone was still capable of stabbing him even after he brandished a gun. At one point, Conley pushed him. Matthews said when Conley came toward him from roughly six feet away with a knife held near his hip, he was scared and shot him.

According to the complaint, Matthews later admitted to police that he hadn’t been cut by the knife. His friend had taken the weapon and made the cuts to Matthews’ arm himself to try to help him make an argument for self-defense.

Matthews and the friend ran from Conley. The girlfriend called for an ambulance. Matthews then called from a second location and turned himself in.