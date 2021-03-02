Former Baraboo man charged with sexual assault

A former Baraboo man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after being charged with felony sexual assault.
Kyle W. Fandrich, 32, of Briggsville, faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and fines up to $75,000 for three counts of third-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hanson spoke to a girl who detailed multiple assaults from Fandrich since she was 16 years old. The girl told the deputy that the first one had happened during a trip, when Fandrich kissed her and put his hand down her pants, which she said “made her very uncomfortable and told him to stop.”
The girl said similar encounters had happened nine others times and the most recent assault had allegedly happened in January. According to the complaint, she told the deputy that initially she would tell Fandrich to stop but that he didn’t listen and so she stopped trying telling him no.
Fandrich also once followed her into a field when she was “very upset” and French kissed her, the girl said. During one of the assaults, the girl said Fandrich forced her hand down his own pants, but did not remember for how long.
In an interview, Fandrich told authorities that similar incidents had happened, but only twice and that the girl had initiated contact by touching him. He acknowledged that it was “inappropriate,” according to the complaint. He also admitted to telling another adult about a “relationship” with the girl and admitted to following her when she was upset.
Fandrich denied having any other type of sexual contact. He said there were only two assaults, both of which happened in January.
Conditions of Fandrich’s bond include no contact with any girls under 18 unless they are incidental or his own children, and no contact with the victim of the assault or her home. He is scheduled to return May 10 to Sauk County Circuit Court.
