Former Baraboo man sentenced for violating agreement in child enticement case

In an affidavit from Zelda Yusten, who identified herself as Myrick’s romantic partner, Yusten said a disagreement between the pair in June is what resulted in the charges and that she did not wish to see Myrick prosecuted and believed he didn’t mean to damage property.

A letter from Yusten dated Dec. 13 asks that the court sentence Myrick to programs rather than additional prison time in order for him to spend time with family members and better his life.

“What we as his family and friends are asking you is to give Levi this opportunity to right his wrongs and prove to everyone that he is not the menace to society he has been labeled as,” Yusten wrote.

Myrick himself had asked for similar considerations while serving his sentence in 2016. He wrote a letter asking for early release to enter into programs and “get help” which he said would not happen while imprisoned.

“I am very remorseful and apologetic along with so many other feelings about my case,” Myrick wrote. “I really wish there were ways to change the past, unfortunately there is not, only the future.”

After evidence was submitted in Sauk County Circuit Court overseen by Judge Michael Screnock during a Jan. 7 hearing, Screnock revoked the agreement and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.