Former Baraboo pastor sentenced for sexual assault of child

A former Baraboo pastor was sentenced for felony first degree sexual assault of a child under 13 during a court hearing Monday.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko said William A. Metzger, 76, Adams, had no regard for the child abused in asking for leniency and that he should receive little credit for turning himself in to authorities.
“I think credit for reporting this is a fallacy because others were poised to do it,” Klicko said. “If that child would not have said something, this would have gone undetected until she did so.”
Klicko sentenced Metzger to 10 years in prison with an additional 10 years of extended supervision. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, have no contact with girls and no contact with the child in the case nor her family members and their school, residence or their workplaces when he is released.
Two identical charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
“Certainly Mr. Metzger has remorse for himself...but I’ve heard very little about acknowledging what this will do to that child, both now and in the future,” Klicko said.
As she read the sentence, Metzger hung his head while visibly upset, at one point placing his forehead on the table in front of him and appearing to be crying.
According to the criminal complaint, Metzger confessed to authorities that he had discovered the 6-year-old “fondling herself” and showed her how, touching her inappropriately more than once, though said he didn’t remember assaulting her roughly 10 times as the child reportedly told her father.
The child reported to her parents that Metzger had touched her genitals more than once and engaged in other sexual assault behaviors over roughly two years. She was 8 years old when she reported it in 2019.
Metzger had been a resident of Baraboo since 1999, when he moved to the city to become pastor of the Open Door Baptist Church. He served in that role for more than 20 years before he was dismissed after the sexual assault charges were filed.
Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen revealed during his argument that another pastor and the child’s father were poised to report the assaults themselves if Metzger did not turn himself in.
“It was the least worst option that he had and he took it,” Spoentgen said of Metzger’s confession and subsequent agreement to plead guilty and avoid a jury trial where more details of his actions may have been revealed.
Metzger appeared via Zoom in a room outside of Klicko’s courtroom, as did his attorney Joshua Hargrove. Spoentgen appeared from his office. Klicko sat at the bench of her courtroom.
A public viewing room was set up in the jury assembly room. Onlee Bowden, a Michigan woman who alleges Metzger also sexually assaulted her over the course of a year in the mid-1960s when she was around 5 years old, and her sister were viewing the hearing from a video feed in the Sauk County Victim Witness Office.
UPDATED: Woman speaks out about alleged assaults by Baraboo pastor awaiting sentence for sexual assault of child
Bowden expressed relief after the trial that Metzger would be sent to prison.
“Justice has been done,” Bowden said. “I believe that what had to be done has been done.”
When Metzger spoke of his remorse, he referred specifically to the time he spent raising his own child and wanting to repair his relationship with his family after his actions were revealed. He also pointed to his health, revealing he has outlived his life expectancy after being diagnosed with liver cancer in 2018 and also dealing with skin cancer. If sent to prison, he could not reconcile with his family or receive proper health treatment like his current chemotherapy, Metzger said.
“I have no excuse for what I did,” Metzger said. “If I’m incarcerated I wouldn’t be able to do anything to restore our relationship and I know that would be the best thing for the family.”
The maximum sentence for the charge against Metzger is 40 years in prison. Spoentgen had recommended 14 years in prison with an additional six of extended supervision. Hargrove had asked that the judge acknowledge Metzger’s health issues and that bad actions don't’ negate the good aspects of people and instead sentence Metzger to 10 years of probation with one year of conditional jail time.
Spoentgen said Metzger showed little remorse when he first revealed the sexual assault to police and, in two separate pre-sentence investigations, gave conflicting information about his life. He also did not “admit to everything here,” Spoentgen said, and “tried to take the most advantageous route for him.”
Metzger is not suitable “for pure community supervision,” based on his attempts to lessen his responsibility for his actions, Spoentgen said.
