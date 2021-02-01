Former Baraboo pastor sentenced for sexual assault of child

A public viewing room was set up in the jury assembly room. Onlee Bowden, a Michigan woman who alleges Metzger also sexually assaulted her over the course of a year in the mid-1960s when she was around 5 years old, and her sister were viewing the hearing from a video feed in the Sauk County Victim Witness Office.

Bowden expressed relief after the trial that Metzger would be sent to prison.

“Justice has been done,” Bowden said. “I believe that what had to be done has been done.”

When Metzger spoke of his remorse, he referred specifically to the time he spent raising his own child and wanting to repair his relationship with his family after his actions were revealed. He also pointed to his health, revealing he has outlived his life expectancy after being diagnosed with liver cancer in 2018 and also dealing with skin cancer. If sent to prison, he could not reconcile with his family or receive proper health treatment like his current chemotherapy, Metzger said.

“I have no excuse for what I did,” Metzger said. “If I’m incarcerated I wouldn’t be able to do anything to restore our relationship and I know that would be the best thing for the family.”