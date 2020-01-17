Former Beaver Dam man found guilty of sexually assaulting teenage girls

JUNEAU — A 26-year-old former Beaver Dam man was found guilty Friday of sexually assaulting two Beaver Dam girls in 2017.
Albert L. Gonzales, currently incarcerated in the Dodge County Jail, pleaded no contest plea to three counts: repeated sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child sexual exploitation. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted Gonzales plan and found him guilty. De Vries dismissed and read in nine additional charges related to the case.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the girls, who is now 17, contacted Beaver Dam Police in April 2017 and told them that she was having a sexual relationship with Gonzales who lived in Beaver Dam and was 23 at the time. The girl told police that she was friends with Gonzales’ girlfriend, who was also underage. The girl told police that it was consensual at first but later became less and less consensual. The last time it occurred, the girl said that Gonzales forced her and she called her mother to pick her up.
The girl also provided instant messages between the two in which Gonzales had talked to the girl about a sexual relationship.
Another girl, who is now an adult, spoke to police in April 2018. According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was 13 at the time that the relationship began and continued until she was 17. She was choked during one encounter. In addition, the girl allowed the police to see online conversations between the two in which Gonzales had sent the girl inappropriate photos and videos. The girl described the relationship as abusive and said she had sex with Gonzales a hundred times and that he choked her during sex.
According to the criminal complaint, there were numerous enticements of other girls Beaver Dam Police found through search warrants that gave access to Gonzales’ Facebook account.
Gonzales is scheduled in court for his sentencing April 24.
