Former Beaver Dam man to spend 35 years in prison for assaulting girls

According to the criminal complaint, one of the girls contacted Beaver Dam Police in April of 2017 and told them that she was having a sexual relationship with Gonzales who lived in Beaver Dam and was 23 at the time. The girl told police that she was friends with Gonzales’ girlfriend, who was also underage. The girl told police that it was consensual at first but later became less and less consensual. The last time it occurred, the girl said that Gonzales forced her and she called her mother to pick her up.

The girl also provided instant messages between the two in which Gonzales had talked to the girl about a sexual relationship.

Another girl spoke to police in April 2018. According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was 13 at the time that the relationship began and continued until she was 17. She was choked during one encounter. The girl allowed the police to see online conversations between the two in which Gonzales had sent the girl inappropriate photos and videos.

Police talked with the girl Gonzales was dating in April of 2018. The girl was 17 at the time and said she was at the police station because she had learned that Gonzales had slept with a 16-year-old girl. The girlfriend told police that they had been together for two years and were engaged, but she had broken up with him. The girl described the relationship as abusive.