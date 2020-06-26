Former Beaver Dam man to spend 35 years in prison for assaulting girls

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old former Beaver Dam man was sentenced on Friday to spend the next 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting Beaver Dam teenage girls in 2017.
Albert L. Gonzales, currently incarcerated in the Dodge County Jail, was found guilty in January to felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child sexual exploitation
Gonzales appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Friday. De Vries sentenced Gonzales to an additional 25 years of an extended sentence. Gonzales must maintain absolute sobriety. He must participate in a sex offender assessment and follow through with recommendations and participate in any other treatment needed. He may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18. He may not have contact with the victims nor access to the internet nor possession of any device capable of taking photos or videos.
“After reading through the material, received from the police and the contents of the PSI, I would characterize the defendant’s behavior as monstrous,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said during the sentencing. “It reads as though the stereotypical child sex predator that we are warned against, but doesn’t actually exist in real life. The court has no choice but to put this individual in prison in order to protect the rest of us; especially our children.”
According to the criminal complaint, one of the girls contacted Beaver Dam Police in April of 2017 and told them that she was having a sexual relationship with Gonzales who lived in Beaver Dam and was 23 at the time. The girl told police that she was friends with Gonzales’ girlfriend, who was also underage. The girl told police that it was consensual at first but later became less and less consensual. The last time it occurred, the girl said that Gonzales forced her and she called her mother to pick her up.
The girl also provided instant messages between the two in which Gonzales had talked to the girl about a sexual relationship.
Another girl spoke to police in April 2018. According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was 13 at the time that the relationship began and continued until she was 17. She was choked during one encounter. The girl allowed the police to see online conversations between the two in which Gonzales had sent the girl inappropriate photos and videos.
Police talked with the girl Gonzales was dating in April of 2018. The girl was 17 at the time and said she was at the police station because she had learned that Gonzales had slept with a 16-year-old girl. The girlfriend told police that they had been together for two years and were engaged, but she had broken up with him. The girl described the relationship as abusive.
The girlfriend said Gonzales had her bring other girls over for sex. The girlfriend said she had sex with Gonzales a hundred times and that he choked her during sex.
According to the criminal complaint, there were numerous other enticements of other girls that Beaver Dam Police found after writing search warrants for Gonzales Facebook account. Gonzales would contact random girls or friends of friends and start talking to them. In addition, he would send nude photos over Snapchat to girls.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.