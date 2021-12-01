Former Columbus man found guilty of 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old former Columbus man was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of intoxicated driving on Tuesday.

Jacob Lasiewicz, who is currently being housed in Dodge Correctional Institution, entered a no contest plea to the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Lasiewicz was sentenced to eight years in the Wisconsin Prison System with three years in prison and five years of an extended sentence. His driver’s license is revoke for 36 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operated for 36 months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported that Lasiewicz was unresponsive but breathing while sitting in his car on Aug. 17 near the intersection of Highway TT and S, town of Calamus. The officer arrived and saw that Lasiewicz was unconscious still and had a cut-off straw near his head. The straw can be used for snorting drugs.

The deputy was able to wake up Lasiewicz. According to the criminal complaint, Lasiewicz said he was going home from Beaver Dam and he pulled over and fell asleep. He said he was in an argument with his girlfriend. He denied doing any drugs.

He was arrested after deputies believed he had used narcotics.