Former employee accused of stealing guns and money from Rio sausage shop

A 29-year-old Illinois man is charged with six felonies after he allegedly stole money and guns from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio.

Marshall A. Benson, formerly of Cambria and Rio, faces up to 31 combined years in prison for charges of felony burglary and felony armed burglary and up to 29 years and six months in prison for four felony theft charges. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft and bail jumping.

On May 20 or May 21, somebody stole $300 from the Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe cash register and a .22 caliber revolver that was stored underneath the cash register, according to the complaint. The doors were still locked on the morning of May 21 and only an employee would know the code to the back door and the code to the cash register, the store owner said.

On May 26, somebody broke the lock to an office door at Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe and stole three guns that were stored in a metal cabinet, the complaint states. The guns were a .357 pistol, a semiautomatic 9mm pistol and a semiautomatic .380 pistol. About $5,000 was also missing from an office filing cabinet and cash register.