Former employee accused of stealing guns and money from Rio sausage shop

A 29-year-old Illinois man is charged with six felonies after he allegedly stole money and guns from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio.
Marshall A. Benson, formerly of Cambria and Rio, faces up to 31 combined years in prison for charges of felony burglary and felony armed burglary and up to 29 years and six months in prison for four felony theft charges. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft and bail jumping.
On May 20 or May 21, somebody stole $300 from the Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe cash register and a .22 caliber revolver that was stored underneath the cash register, according to the complaint. The doors were still locked on the morning of May 21 and only an employee would know the code to the back door and the code to the cash register, the store owner said.
On May 26, somebody broke the lock to an office door at Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe and stole three guns that were stored in a metal cabinet, the complaint states. The guns were a .357 pistol, a semiautomatic 9mm pistol and a semiautomatic .380 pistol. About $5,000 was also missing from an office filing cabinet and cash register.
At 2:20 a.m. June 13, a Rio police officer noticed a vehicle with Illinois plates parked near Johnson’s Sausage Shop, according to the complaint. The officer talked to a man in the passenger seat who said that he and his friend, Benson, were visiting the area from Illinois so that Benson could talk to his brother. Rio police then went to the store and found a window pane on the garage door was missing and the door was open. By the time police cleared the building, Benson had returned to the vehicle.
Benson admitted to police he used to work at Johnson Sausage Shoppe and knew the building well, according to the complaint. He also said he had taken three guns from the store and sold them to his brothers in Rockford two weeks prior to that night.
In a subsequent interview with police Benson reportedly denied taking the guns but admitted to entering the building June 13 and said he didn’t steal anything. He said he was a heroin and fentanyl addict, was sick and needed money. He afterward admitted to taking money from the building when he was there June 13.
Benson remains in custody at Columbia County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond and has a pretrial conference July 20 at Columbia County Circuit Court.
