Former Fox Lake Correctional Officer fails to prove he was misrepresented in sexual assault trial

JUNEAU — A former correctional officer at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, who is currently serving 35 years in prison, had an evidentiary hearing on Thursday, but did not convince Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia that he was not adequately represented during his trial.
Alex Wouts, 37, is serving his sentence at Airway Heights Corrections Center, Airway Heights, Washington. He was sentenced to 35 years of initial incarceration and 25 years of an extended sentence in Dodge County on Aug. 31, 2018. Wouts was found guilty on May 17, 2018 of five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. A jury returned the verdict after a three-day trial.
Over a period of several years, Wouts used his position of authority to coerce several inmates into unwilling sex acts. Wouts threatened discipline or offered privileges to the victims to overcome the victim’s will. Three victims testified against Wouts about the abuse they suffered at his hands. It is unknown how many more inmates fell victim to Wouts’ assaults over the years, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
Wouts appeared in court for the evidentiary Machner hearing. Machner hearings are named after a 1970s Wisconsin case and allows a defendant to challenge their attorney’s counsel.
Wouts appeared with his new attorney Greg Petit who argued that Wouts' former attorney Michael Steinle failed to properly represent Wouts and did not bring in evidence and witnesses needed for the trial.
Several former coworkers of Wouts from the prison testified they did not feel that he would have had the time or opportunity to engage in sexual acts with three inmates who were serving time at Fox Lake Correctional Institution at the time.
Steinle, whose attorney-client privilege was waived, testified.
“He admitted all the conduct to me,” Steinle said.
Steinle said that after Wouts admitted his guilt to him that he found it unethical to argue in court that he was innocent.
Petit also questioned Steinle making mistakes when saying the victim’s names in court.
Wouts also testified and said that a 2001 hernia operation left him with a scar that was not seen in the past and denied admitting to the assaults.
Petit said that the hearing proved that there was newly discovered evidence and that Wouts was not represented well during the trial.
Jin Ho D. Pack appeared for the state and said that Petit failed to prove a deficient performance by Steinle.
The scar would be new information but would fail to be something that would change the outcome of the trial.
“There was a lot of speculation and that does not rise to level of actual prejudice,” Pack said.
Much of the evidence was not new and Wouts himself asked for his former representation to not contact at least one of the people who testified on Thursday.
“The state believes Mr. Steinle was effective, and there is not newly discovered evidence and the motion should be denied,” Pack said.
Sciascia said defense lawyers have to come up with a trial strategy. In some cases they question all the points the prosecution brings in order to try to get an acquittal. In this case, Steinle did an equally useful strategy of focusing on some key points from the state.
”The case Attorney Steinle put on addressed major issues in case,” Sciascia said. “This case all boils down to what happened behind closed doors. He attacked credibility of the convicts. His case was that three victims concocted the plot to frame him.”
He effectively presented that theory to the jury, Sciascia said.
“He gave a plausible defense and the jury just did not buy it,” Sciascia said.
The case led to a civil judgment where one of the victims in the case was awarded $4.5 million from the state of Wisconsin and Wouts.