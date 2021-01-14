Former Fox Lake Correctional Officer fails to prove he was misrepresented in sexual assault trial

Several former coworkers of Wouts from the prison testified they did not feel that he would have had the time or opportunity to engage in sexual acts with three inmates who were serving time at Fox Lake Correctional Institution at the time.

Steinle, whose attorney-client privilege was waived, testified.

“He admitted all the conduct to me,” Steinle said.

Steinle said that after Wouts admitted his guilt to him that he found it unethical to argue in court that he was innocent.

Petit also questioned Steinle making mistakes when saying the victim’s names in court.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wouts also testified and said that a 2001 hernia operation left him with a scar that was not seen in the past and denied admitting to the assaults.

Petit said that the hearing proved that there was newly discovered evidence and that Wouts was not represented well during the trial.

Jin Ho D. Pack appeared for the state and said that Petit failed to prove a deficient performance by Steinle.

The scar would be new information but would fail to be something that would change the outcome of the trial.