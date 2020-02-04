Former Friesland man sentenced to jail time for sexual assault child in the 90s

With the plea, Bontrager has to register as a sex offender and if he violates probation Bontrager could be brought back for sentencing.

“I don’t think it is the best outcome, but I do think that it is fair and ask the court to go along with it,” Yaskal said.

Bontrager’s attorney Nathaniel Wojan said that his client did not have a criminal history. He’s a married man who has his high school equivalency diploma and owns a furniture business in Columbia County.

In addition, Wojan said Bontrager is the former president of a local chamber of commerce and a volunteer firefighter.

Bontrager did not make a statement.

The case was opened July 22, 2016, when the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman, who is now 38, reporting a series of incidents beginning when she was 9 and taking place until she was 16 or 17. The woman had not told anyone about the experiences until about two months earlier, a deputy reported, as the woman explained that it came out while she was being treated for depression.

The criminal complaint included what were reportedly second-hand texts from the month before contact with authorities — messages passed through an intermediary and texted to the alleged victim, from Bontrager and his wife, expressing sympathy, regret and concern.

