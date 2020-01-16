Former girlfriend of convicted killer of Beaver Dam man to spend two years in prison for harboring felon

JUNEAU – The former girlfriend of Nigel Schultz was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for her involvement in the 2018 homicide of the man she called her best friend in court.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Rebecca Wolc to two years of initial incarceration and five years of an extended sentence. In addition, Wolc may not have contact or communication with her co-actors or the victim’s family. She is responsible along with her co-actors in paying the $4,229 in restitution for the funeral costs.
Wolc, 33, was found guilty of harboring or aiding a felon in September after entering into a plea agreement with prosecution.
Officers arrived at Wolc’s former apartment on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam on Oct. 31, 2018. The officers were attempting to locate Schultz, the man who two days prior murdered Gerke.
Schultz had been seen driving Wolc’s van. Wolc answered the door and informed the officers that Schultz was not at the apartment, but another occupant leaving the residence a short time later confirmed that Schultz was there.
“Ethically it was wrong for you not to call the cops, but you went along with the charade with the mother and did not even alert her that something was wrong,” Bauer said.
Bauer said he did not feel Wolc was a risk to the public, but due to the seriousness of the offense a prison sentence was needed.
Schultz was sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without parole for Gerke’s murder. He shot Gerke 16 times.
According to criminal complaints, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 2018, alerting them that there was a body at N901 Redwing Road northwest of Ashippun in Dodge County. Gerke’s body was recovered that night.
Schultz has a long criminal history, with felony convictions for violent offenses dating to when he was 17. According to the homicide complaint, Schultz told police that prior to Oct. 28, he believed Gerke was going to report him to authorities so his probation would be revoked.
Schultz was located in Wolc’s former apartment on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam in the early morning of Nov. 1.
Wolc’s children were being watched by Gerke’s mother, and Schultz lied to Gerke’s mother when the two picked up her children after Gerke was murdered. Dodge Count District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that it could have been Schultz who said that Gerke had went to La Crosse with a friend, but Wolc went along with the story.
She even said Gerke was alive when police first questioned her and said he was with a girl he met and the two were in La Crosse.
“The defendant engaged in several acts that were designed to cover up the murder of Mr. Gerke,” Klomberg said. “She was able to mentally set aside the brutal homicide and help Schultz and bring him into her home to live with her children. While Wolc was not responsible for the actual homicide, she willfully made herself an accessory after the fact. She expressed that she had no fear of Schultz, and she chose to assist him in attempting to cover up the murder. Not sentencing Wolc to a prison sentence would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense and would send the wrong message to the community.”
Schultz confessed to the murder, but he shielded Wolc while being interviewed by police and pushed the blame on Dakota Schlesner. Schlesner helped Schultz to hide Gerke's body on her family’s property, first attempting to burn it and then burying it. Schlesner is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.
Although Wolc was not helping to hide the body, Klomberg said she was aware of what was going on and could have called authorities.
Wolc’s attorney Nolan Jensen said Wolc took responsibility for her role in Schultz death very quickly.
“She understood how serious the situation was,” Jensen said. “She does blame Mr. Schultz but accepts her role in this.”
There was an infatuation that Wolc had with Schultz, Jensen said.
“Mr. Schultz comes across as a smooth-talking sociopath,” Jensen said. “Both (Wolc and Schlesner) said they were dating Schultz and living with him, but he was bouncing back between both.”
“I wish I could take everything back, but I can’t,” Wolc said while making a statement during her sentencing. “Brad was my best friend, and I miss him. I don’t expect forgiveness. … I am not a bad person. I was fearful for myself and my children.”
