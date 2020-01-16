Former girlfriend of convicted killer of Beaver Dam man to spend two years in prison for harboring felon

Schultz was sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without parole for Gerke’s murder. He shot Gerke 16 times.

According to criminal complaints, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 2018, alerting them that there was a body at N901 Redwing Road northwest of Ashippun in Dodge County. Gerke’s body was recovered that night.

Schultz has a long criminal history, with felony convictions for violent offenses dating to when he was 17. According to the homicide complaint, Schultz told police that prior to Oct. 28, he believed Gerke was going to report him to authorities so his probation would be revoked.

Schultz was located in Wolc’s former apartment on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam in the early morning of Nov. 1.

Wolc’s children were being watched by Gerke’s mother, and Schultz lied to Gerke’s mother when the two picked up her children after Gerke was murdered. Dodge Count District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that it could have been Schultz who said that Gerke had went to La Crosse with a friend, but Wolc went along with the story.

She even said Gerke was alive when police first questioned her and said he was with a girl he met and the two were in La Crosse.