Former Hustisford man sentenced to prison for his 6th offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 27-year-old former Hustisford man was found guilty of his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Tuesday and will serve time in prison for the offense.

Jordan Niemuth, who is currently being housed in Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, appeared via video in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Niemuth pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty. He was sentenced 36 months of initial prison incarceration and a 60 month extended sentence. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operated for 36 months. He must undergo an AODA assessment.

According to the criminal complaint, Niemuth was found passed out behind the wheel of a car parked in the intersection of Griffin and Hustis streets in Hustisford on May 13 at 6:30 a.m. A witness said that the car drove away but was able to give dispatch the license plate numbers which came back to being registered to Niemuth. Police located Niemuth at his residence in Hustisford.

Niemuth denied stopping in the intersection but did admit to doing drugs the previous night. Niemuth did not reveal what drug he had used but white powdering substance that was left on bills Niemuth had on him had amphetamines on them.

Niemuth had previously been convicted of OWI in 2012, twice in 2014, 2016 and 2017.