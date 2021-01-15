Former Jefferson County deputy to serve time in prison for burglarizing coworkers and mourners

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was sentenced to spend two years in prison after being convicted of breaking into the houses of people attending funerals and and the homes of coworkers when she was a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Janelle Gericke was found guilty of two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of attempted burglary. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Gericke to serve two years of initial confinement and three years of an extended sentence. Gericke may not have any contact with any of the victims. She may not possess drugs or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription nor be in the presence of anyone who does. She must participate in counseling and or treatment as deemed appropriate.

Pfitzinger said, “I believe anything other than confinement negates the seriousness of the offense.”

Gericke was employed in the jail division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office beginning in February 2016. She was fired July 3, 2019.

Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Adrienne Blais read two statements from former coworkers of Gericke who had been burglarized by her as she searched for opioids and was recognized on security cameras.