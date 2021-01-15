Former Jefferson County deputy to serve time in prison for burglarizing coworkers and mourners

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was sentenced to spend two years in prison after being convicted of breaking into the houses of people attending funerals and and the homes of coworkers when she was a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Janelle Gericke was found guilty of two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of attempted burglary. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Gericke to serve two years of initial confinement and three years of an extended sentence. Gericke may not have any contact with any of the victims. She may not possess drugs or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription nor be in the presence of anyone who does. She must participate in counseling and or treatment as deemed appropriate.
Pfitzinger said, “I believe anything other than confinement negates the seriousness of the offense.”
Gericke was employed in the jail division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office beginning in February 2016. She was fired July 3, 2019.
Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Adrienne Blais read two statements from former coworkers of Gericke who had been burglarized by her as she searched for opioids and was recognized on security cameras.
“People grieving the loss of family members should be able to attend their funerals and deal with that experience without worrying that someone was searching the obits and breaking into their home,” Blais said.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker also spoke and said members of law enforcement should abide by a higher standard than the public and told her she took an oath of office to uphold the law.
Gericke would go through the person’s medical cabinets which is one of the more personal areas of their homes in order to try to find drugs, Blais said. She suggested a year jail sentence with the first month being served without Huber privileges and a withheld sentence with five years of probation.
Gericke’s attorney Thomas McClure agreed with the recommendations from the state, but asked for a modification so she could watch her young daughter when her husband was at work and serve her sentence in Jefferson County.
Gericke spoke to the court and said addiction changes a person and she has many regrets.
“I did not honor the badge as I had planned, and I took for granted my husband and my daughter and the life we had,” Gericke said.
Gericke said she wants to help others with their addiction and plans to go back to school for social work at UW-Whitewater.