Former John Burke inmate sentenced to more time for escape attempt

JUNEAU – A former John C. Burke Correctional Center inmate will serve an additional year in prison for attempting to escape in a prison van while on assignment.

Joshua Bonin, 35, is serving a 12-year prison sentence at Racine Correctional Institution with an extended sentence of 11 years. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia Thursday and pleaded guilty to a felony escape charge.

Bonin was also sentenced to serve an additional year on extended sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 23, Bonin left the prison in a Department of Corrections van with an assignment to go to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac from the John C. Burke Correctional Center, where he had been assigned at the time. The complaint states he parked at a Walmart in Fond du Lac on the way and fled on foot.

The van was located in the parking lot, locked, with a prison uniform in between the front seats. The van key and phone were gone. Bonin was not there.