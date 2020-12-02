Former John Burke inmate who attempted to receive illegal articles appears in court

JUNEAU – A former inmate of John C. Burke inmate appeared in court on Wednesday for an initial hearing about his alleged role in bringing contraband into a Waupun prison last spring.

Michael Moore is currently in Racine Correctional Institute. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to deliver illegal articles to inmate and possession of illegal articles by an inmate. Moore could face an additional 7 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

He is serving time for possession of a firearm and has a mandatory release date in 2024.

Moore appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, staff at John C. Burke Correctional Institution, 900 S. Madison St., notified the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on May 20 that a bag of items were found in a ditch outside of the prison. The items in the bags included three bags of chewing tobacco, seven cellphones and chargers, marijuana cocaine and two tubes of Krazy glue.