JUNEAU – A 48-year-old former Juneau man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to a 2017 crash that killed an Iron Ridge woman.
Robert Underwood, currently from Butler, is charged with felony counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm. He could face up to 9 ½ years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred on Highway 60 near Jefferson Road at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 17, 2017. A 2005 Land Rover driven by Underwood crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by Beverly Vincent.
Vincent died at the scene. Her passenger, Bryan Vincent, was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with severe injuries. Underwood was transported to Hartford Memorial Hospital. According to the criminal complaint, he didn’t show any signs of impairment, but he later admitted to ingesting heroin about 11 hours before the crash.
According to the criminal complaint, Underwood had told officers that he began coughing and spilled coffee on himself before the crash. He admitted to using the drug after a blood test was completed at the hospital. The blood test found fentanyl in Underwood’s blood.
Underwood’s driver’s license was suspended on May 12, 2017, for failing to pay a fine for a speeding ticket. According to the criminal complaint, Underwood said he had paid for his outstanding fines online and went to have his driver’s license reinstated, but the line was long and he had to leave before he got to the front of the line.
A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled Dec. 2.
