Former Juneau man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Iron Ridge woman

Underwood had told officers that he began coughing and spilled coffee on himself before the crash. He admitted to using the drug after a blood test was completed at the hospital. The blood test found fentanyl in Underwood’s blood.

Underwood has a lengthy criminal history starting around age 18 including convictions for felony theft, disorderly conducts and driving related charges and cocaine distribution, according to a press release sent by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. A year prior to this incident, Underwood caused a crash that injured the other car’s occupants and then 17 months following this incident, he caused another crash injuring at least three people. Underwood also spent years in a Federal prison for running a cocaine distribution ring.

“The defendant always has a convenient excuse for the harm he causes," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, said in the press release. “He has hurt five people and killed one in three car crashes over a period of 28 months. In each of these crashes he has had an excuse to divert attention away from his responsibility. He is a con man, who will say and do anything to avoid responsibility for the things he does. Now he is a con man who has killed someone.”

Klomberg had argued for Underwood to have a 10 year sentence.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.