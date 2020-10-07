Former Juneau man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Iron Ridge woman

JUNEAU – A 49-year-old former Juneau man was given a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday for charges related to a 2017 crash that caused the death of an Iron Ridge woman.
Robert Underwood, village of Butler, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to seven years of initial incarceration and three years of an extended sentence. Underwood must pay $91,000 in restitution and may not have contact with the victim or her family.
He was found guilty by jury in July of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death and great bodily harm.
In September 2017, Underwood was traveling east on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and collided with another car traveling west. Underwood’s license had been suspended in May due to speeding 25 mph over the limit.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred on Highway 60 near Jefferson Road at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 17, 2017. A 2005 Land Rover driven by Underwood crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by Beverly Vincent.
Vincent died at the scene. Her passenger, Bryan Vincent, was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with severe injuries. Underwood was transported to Hartford Memorial Hospital.
According to the criminal complaint, he didn’t show any signs of impairment, but he later admitted to ingesting heroin about 11 hours before the crash.
Underwood had told officers that he began coughing and spilled coffee on himself before the crash. He admitted to using the drug after a blood test was completed at the hospital. The blood test found fentanyl in Underwood’s blood.
Underwood has a lengthy criminal history starting around age 18 including convictions for felony theft, disorderly conducts and driving related charges and cocaine distribution, according to a press release sent by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. A year prior to this incident, Underwood caused a crash that injured the other car’s occupants and then 17 months following this incident, he caused another crash injuring at least three people. Underwood also spent years in a Federal prison for running a cocaine distribution ring.
“The defendant always has a convenient excuse for the harm he causes," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, said in the press release. “He has hurt five people and killed one in three car crashes over a period of 28 months. In each of these crashes he has had an excuse to divert attention away from his responsibility. He is a con man, who will say and do anything to avoid responsibility for the things he does. Now he is a con man who has killed someone.”
Klomberg had argued for Underwood to have a 10 year sentence.
