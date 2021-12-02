Former Madison woman charged with homicide in June 2020 crash near Devil's Lake

A former Madison woman has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after a June 2020 accident near Devil’s Lake State Park that resulted in the death of one of her passengers.

Korrianna M. Turner, 22, of Lithonia, Georgia, faces a maximum prison sentence of 16 years and fines up to $37,000 for felony charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and knowingly operating a car without a valid license which caused a death. She also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving that caused bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Turner and two passengers, Deavion C. Elem, 20, of Fitchburg, and then 24-year-old Keyanna M. Applewhite of Madison, were initially at the south shore of the park. Turner left to go to the north shore instead. The trio had already purchased food and alcoholic drinks, planning to hike and spend the afternoon together.

Witnesses who were following Turner’s black Chevrolet Malibu said that Turner was speeding along State Highway 113.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}