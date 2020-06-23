Former Mayville police officer gets jail time for felony convictions

A DCI special agent received a written statement from the administrative assistant, who said she became aware of Foster’s affair with the teenage girl in July 2016 after the girl told the administrative assistant that she had sexual contact with Forster in two different parks in Mayville. The complaint says the administrative assistant agreed to keep the information to herself when Forster asked, but she began feeling guilty for not coming forward with the information.

The administrative assistant told the DCI special agent that she also had a sexual relationship with Forster in the first six months of 2015 when she was 20. She said the incidents happened during ride-alongs while Forster was on duty.

The teenage girl contacted Vossekuil in April 2018. The girl said she had denied having a physical relationship when initially questioned at age 17 because she was trying to protect Forster. However, she said she later realized his actions were inappropriate. The girl said when she found out that Forster was suing Mayville, which he has lost, to get his job back, she became concerned there would be more victims.

Rusch said that after Forster was fired that he would have most likely had gotten away with the crime if he had not sued the city for $175,000 seeking to regain his job.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.