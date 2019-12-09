JUNEAU – A former Mayville police officer is scheduled to make a plea Jan. 28 in a case involving child enticement and other charges.
Mark Forster, 30, has also been charged with four felony counts of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 49 years and nine months in prison and a $150,000 fine.
Forster’s case is being prosecuted by the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.
According to the criminal complaint, Forster resigned from the Mayville Police Department following an internal investigation by the department. Two community members claimed Forster had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
A former administrative assistant for the Mayville Police Department originally denied any knowledge of wrongdoing by Forster but came to authorities in March 2018. According to the criminal complaint, the administrative assistant said she was aware in 2016 that Forster had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
Ryan Vossekuil, Mayville’s former police chief, asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the claims against Forster.
A DCI special agent received a written statement from the administrative assistant, who said she became aware of Foster’s affair with the teenage girl in July 2016 after the girl told the administrative assistant that she had sexual contact with Forster in two different parks in Mayville. The complaint says the administrative assistant agreed to keep the information to herself when Forster asked, but she began feeling guilty for not coming forward with the information.
The administrative assistant told the DCI special agent that she also had a sexual relationship with Forster in the first six months of 2015 when she was 20. She said the incidents happened during ride-alongs while Forster was on duty.
The teenage girl contacted Vossekuil in April 2018. The girl said she had denied having a physical relationship when initially questioned at age 17 because she was trying to protect Forster. However, she said she later realized his actions were inappropriate. The girl said when she found out that Forster was suing Mayville to get his job back, she became concerned there would be more victims.
A DCI special agent spoke to the girl in April 2018 as well. According to the complaint, the girl said she met with Forster while he was on duty as well as when he was not on duty and that Forster had her perform a sexual act with him.
